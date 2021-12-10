Truliant buys naming rights to Winston Towers building in downtown Winston-Salem

Truliant Federal Credit Union confirmed Friday it has acquired the naming rights to the landmark Winston Towers building in downtown Winston-Salem.

Truliant spokesman Heath Combs said there are plans for a small presence in the building.

The Truliant signage is projected to appear on the east and west side at the top of the 30-story building in spring 2022 as part of the credit union's commemorating the 70th anniversary of its founding on April 23, 1952. The commemoration will include other marketing initiatives during the year.

“As a proactive partner and longtime corporate citizen of Winston-Salem, we’re excited to take our brand to a whole new level with signage on this established landmark,” Todd Hall, Truliant’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Our sunburst as a fixture of the downtown skyline highlights our long legacy of member service and dedication to the city of Winston-Salem.”

The building — the second of Wachovia Corp.’s three corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem — officially opened at 301 S. Main St. in 1966. At the time, it was one of the the tallest in the Southeast.