Truliant buys naming rights to Winston Towers building in downtown Winston-Salem

Truliant Federal Credit Union confirmed Friday it has acquired the naming rights to the landmark Winston Towers building in downtown Winston-Salem.
Truliant spokesman Heath Combs said there are plans for a small presence in the building.
The Truliant signage is projected to appear on the east and west side at the top of the 30-story building in spring 2022 as part of the credit union's commemorating the 70th anniversary of its founding on April 23, 1952. The commemoration will include other marketing initiatives during the year.
“As a proactive partner and longtime corporate citizen of Winston-Salem, we’re excited to take our brand to a whole new level with signage on this established landmark,” Todd Hall, Truliant’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“Our sunburst as a fixture of the downtown skyline highlights our long legacy of member service and dedication to the city of Winston-Salem.”
The building — the second of Wachovia Corp.’s three corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem — officially opened at 301 S. Main St. in 1966. At the time, it was one of the the tallest in the Southeast.
It was listed in 2001 on the National Registry of Historic Places. The property was purchased in 2003 and reopened as Winston Tower.
A marketing flier by Commercial Realty Advisors lists up to 100,000 square feet of space available.
Truliant has been headquartered in Winston-Salem since its founding.
With the December 2019 establishment of Truist Financial Corp’s headquarters in Charlotte, Truliant is the largest financial institution headquartered in the Triad.
In June 2020, Truliant purchased the former 154,000-square-foot Macy’s retail store space at Hanes Mall to accommodate its need for additional space.
It projects beginning operations into Hanes Mall in mid-2022. Truliant estimates more than 550 employees could be housed at the location.
In 2020, Truliant completed the renovation of a former Office Depot on Hanes Mall Boulevard into its Truliant Academy training center.
In a separate development, Truliant said Friday it has completed the private placement of $50 million in secondary capital.
The National Credit Union Administration has approved Truliant’s use of secondary capital to promote institutional growth, and to meet the future needs of communities it serves.
Truliant said it believes it is the largest single issuance of secondary capital by a credit union, and the first time one has received an investment grade rating.
It intends to use the secondary capital to boost and expand loan portfolios, assets and services in target and existing major markets.
“Secondary capital is a valuable tool that allows growing credit unions like Truliant to continue extending quality financial services to member-owners and underserved communities,” Hall said.
“It is an effective way to maintain our desired capital buffer without sidelining the needs of our membership.”
336-727-7376