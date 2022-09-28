Truliant opens Greensboro contact center office

Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has opened its first member contact center satellite office in Greensboro.

The office, which has 12 employees, is located within Truliant’s Battleground Avenue branch. It the credit union’s first dedicated contact center environment outside of its Winston-Salem headquarters.

Truliant plans to staff the office with employees who live near the branch.

Although Truliant said it is exploring satellite offices for its call centers in other markets. Its main contact center will continue to operate out of its Winston-Salem headquarters.

Truliant’s contact centers offer trained support staff to help members with account needs. It includes bilingual representatives and specialized staff trained in different business functions.