Former President Donald Trump appeared before a judge Thursday at E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., where he pleaded not guilty to four felony counts related to his efforts to undo his presidential election loss in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. The indictment was filed Tuesday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Trump was released as the case proceeds. Above, Trump arrives Thursday afternoon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport before his court hearing.
TRUMP APPEARS IN COURT ON FELONY CHARGES
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
He'll miss this week's PGA Tour stop at Wyndham Championship, but will get degree next month
Q: With Friday’s Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option t…
The plant, which once had as many as 570 employees, was down to about 200 employees as of HanesBrands' last count in January.
A police officer found the rider, who was unresponsive, around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Union Cross Road. That cyclist was pronounced d…
Q: Are there any plans to develop the old Oak Hollow Mall? I believe it’s owned by High Point University. — J.H.