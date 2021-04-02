Trump looms large in race for South Carolina GOP chairman

New to South Carolina, Wood over the past year has purchased three plantations totaling more than $16 million in Beaufort County, a coastal area south of Charleston, popular with retirees. Last month, Georgia officials opened an investigation into Wood following allegations he had not been a legal resident despite voting in the state during the 2020 election. Wood told The Associated Press he only became a legal resident of South Carolina effective Feb. 1.

During a call this week with Republicans across South Carolina, Wood said he sensed "dissatisfaction" with McKissick's leadership during conversations with activists affiliated with tea party groups. Asked to elaborate, Wood said McKissick had been described to him as a "RINO" — Republican In Name Only — and that he felt such a person was the wrong fit for the state party, citing similar shifts as his reasons for leaving Georgia.

"I don't believe he has supported some aspects of what happened to Donald Trump," Wood said, alluding to his argument of widespread voter fraud. "I believe that every legitimate leader should be demanding an investigation. Has Mr. McKissick done that?"

Asked to respond to those questioning his Trump support credentials, McKissick laughed off the allegation.