Tuesday's letters, October 25, 2022

Too many guns

The editorial in this morning's edition ("And then nothing ...," Oct. 21) concerning the mass shooting in Raleigh highlighted the insane refusal of right-leaning politicians to seriously address the problem of gun violence nationwide.

What little optimism that once inhabited my bad news-weary brain on this matter has slowly grown dim, like a dying candle left to sputter in the darkness. We join together to fight life-threatening conditions like cancer and heart disease, but seem unable to reach a consensus on almost any aspect of the gun violence problem.

My answer is short and sweet: There are just too many guns in circulation, and they have become a shorthand method of addressing perceived wrongs or even insults. The idea that guns can somehow make us safer defies logic — if more guns actually protected us, we'd be the safest country in the world, not one of the most dangerous.

Couple the neverending stream of guns with laws that make carrying them almost everywhere a part of everyday life, and you have the perfect recipe for disaster. We are reaping what we have sown.

Until and unless we are able to admit our addiction is killing us, we will remain its everlasting slave.

Bill Wallace

High Point