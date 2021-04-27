Tuesday's Sports Briefs

Duke men’s basketball signs top 100 prospect
Duke’s men’s basketball program has announced the signing of high school senior Jaylen Blakes, a 6-2 combo guard out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J.Blakes is rated as the No. 89 overall prospect in ESPN.com 100’s rankings for the class of 2021.
Blakes joins five-star recruits Paolo Banchero, a 6-9 power forward; AJ Griffin, a 6-7 small forward; and 6-5 shooting guard Trevor Keels in 247sports.ccom’s No. 3 class nationally. Duke is also adding transfers Theo John, a 6-8 power forward from Marquette, and Bates Jones, a 6-8 small forward from Davidson. Sophomore Matthew Hurt and freshman DJ Steward are entering the NBA Draft, and Duke lost power forward Jaemyn Brakefield to Mississippi, point guard Jordan Goldwire to Oklahoma and power forward Patrick Tapé to San Francisco as transfers. Small forward Henry Coleman is also in the transfer portal.
White Sox place Robert on IL with flu-like symptoms
Outfielder Luis Robert was placed on the injured list Tuesday by the Chicago White Sox as a precaution after he reported feeling flu-like symptoms.
General manager Rick Hahn said in a statement that Robert, who began his pro career in 2019 with the Winston-Salem Dash, informed the team’s medical staff of the symptoms on Monday night. The team is awaiting further test results.
Robert, 23, is hitting .305 with one home run and six RBIs in 21 games. He finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting last season.
HR Derby, not extra innings will decide Pioneer League games
The Pioneer League is replacing extra innings with a tiebreaking home run derby.
The independent partner league of Major League Baseball said Tuesday that tied games this season will be decided by each team designating a batter who will receive five pitches, and the team hitting the most long balls during the derby will receive the win. If the derby is tied after five swings each, another hitter will be selected for a sudden-death derby round.
The league said the rule is designed “to avoid the excessive strain on our pitching staffs.”
While Major League Baseball is behind experimental rule changes in the independent Atlantic League, it is not involved in the Pioneer League changes.
Hayes, former Bucs, FSU linebacker, dies at 33
Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed his death Tuesday. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents’ home in Valdosta, Georgia.
Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with Chicago and two with Jacksonville.
Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 for losses. He had 10 sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.
In an interview with ESPN this year, Hayes said he was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and had been placed on a waiting list for a transplant at the Mayo Clinic and Northwestern Medicine.
NHL reaches 7-year deal with Turner Sports
The NHL and Turner Sports on Tuesday formally announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season and will put three Stanley Cup Finals on the TNT cable network.
The world’s top hockey league is eager to replicate the success found on Turner by the NBA.
“From our standpoint, we looked at the strength of the Turner Sports portfolio, which is outstanding,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “They put a fun and innovative factor into all of what they do, and we’re excited to have that same treatment for our sports, and for our fans.”
Turner and corporate owner WarnerMedia surprised many with the acquisition. Longtime NHL partner NBC and Fox were seen as the favorites to get the second package after the league reached an agreement with ESPN last month.
NBC’s run of covering the league since 2005 ends after after this season’s playoffs. It is in the final season of a 10-year contract.
NCAA extends contract of Emmert through 2025
The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to extend the contract of President Mark Emmert by two years through 2025.
Emmert’s contract was set to expire in 2023, but the board voted unanimously to extend his deal.
The announcement comes less than a month after the NCAA and Emmert drew sharp criticism for inequities between the women’s and men’s Division I basketball tournaments.
Emmert has also been facing scrutiny and political pressure for the NCAA’s inability to move forward with proposed reforms to its rules prohibiting athletes from earning money off their names, images and likenesses.
Dozens of states have bills in the pipeline that will prohibit the NCAA from stopping college athletes from being compensated for endorsement and sponsorship deals. Florida and Mississippi are among the states with laws scheduled to go into effect July 1.
