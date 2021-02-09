Tuesday's Winning Lottery Numbers
The 184-acre Pfafftown estate of Eldridge "Redge" and Jane Hanes has been sold for $4.5 million in one of the largest single-family land deals…
The current COVID-19 relief bill before Congress would extend at least two federal unemployment benefit programs to at least September, accord…
Forsyth’s health department has 900 new appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine. People can make those appointments beginning at 3 p.m…
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 between Clemmons and Winston-Salem died Monday night when his Ford Bronco collided with a westbound Mazda …
Former teacher convicted of sexually abusing high school students. Belews Creek woman gets at least a decade behind bars.
A former teacher at Walkertown Middle School was convicted Thursday on charges that she sexually abused three male high school students and se…
Workers will start the demolition of Cloverdale Apartments on Monday, with new apartment buildings slated to rise on the same city blocks by t…
Doctors have been warning that the first vaccine dose can have a kick to it. People are now reporting that the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first. Here's why.
Even the National Weather Service can't get too excited about the chances of snow in Winston-Salem this weekend.
Residents of Happy Hill, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood, talk about area's history while looking ahead to its future
A lot has changed in the 149-year history of Happy Hill.
- Updated
Winston-Salem is expected to get its first Culver’s fast-food restaurant by early summer.