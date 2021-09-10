Over the past days we have witnessed the call for prayer from all sectors of our nation. We saw our Congress on the Capitol steps singing, "God Bless America." The media have focused on people at ground zero with heads bowed in prayer. We watched as our president along with most every past president bowed his head in prayer at the national memorial service. Churches across the nation were packed as our nation sought refuge from that week's events.

Why do we think God would listen to these prayers after our nation has made it illegal to pray at a public event or hang the Ten Commandments in a public place? I do believe God hears the anguished prayers of our nation, but he has every right to turn his back on us at this time. One can only hope that as we return to normality our nation will seek to return God to his rightful place in our society.