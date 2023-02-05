‘Not Dead Yet’

Gina Rodriguez sees dead people. Famous ones. The former “Jane the Virgin” star plays an obit reporter haunted by the folks she’s writing about. It’s a silly premise, although not quite as ridiculous as the notion that she works at a newspaper where interns get an office and the boss treats the staff to a lobster lunch. Still, the sitcom has its fair share of laughs thanks to a bevy of guest-star ghosts (Martin Mull, Brittany Snow, Mo Collins) and Rodriguez’s over-the-top reactions to their fortune-cookie advice. Wednesday, ABC

‘Bullies of Baltimore’

It took Brian Billick just two years after his stint as a Minnesota Vikings assistant coach to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 2001 Super Bowl win, a journey that’s revisited in this boisterous trip down memory lane. It’s not as ambitious as other “30 for 30” films, relying mostly on a Q&A forum with coaches and players cackling and crowing as if they were swapping tall tales in a bar. Sunday, ESPN

‘Outta the Muck’

Football is also the focus of this “Independent Lens” doc, but you won’t hear a lot of boasting. The players at this high school in Pahokee, Florida, just want to be heard. Period. Filmmaker Ira McKinley, who has roots in the rural town, does a nice job of celebrating the talented teenagers and their resilient parents, all of whom face challenges more daunting than a charging linesman. Monday, PBS

‘History’s Greatest Heists’

Pierce Brosnan narrates this fast-paced series that goes deep on real-life, high-profile robberies, the kind you might imagine only Danny Ocean pulling off. The first episode is a top-notch caper with a group of brilliant thieves pulling off a diamond heist in Antwerp, Belgium, only to be foiled by careless errors. Sure, crime doesn’t pay. But it sure looks like fun. Tuesday, History

‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

Shortly before ending his stint as James Bond, Brosnan squeezed in this slick 1999 remake, playing a billionaire who robs an art museum merely to amuse himself. Director John McTiernan does a terrific job of staging the heist scenes, but what really stands out is the smoldering chemistry between Brosnan’s character and Rene Russo’s insurance investigator hot on his tail. Tubi, Pluto, Roku

‘Dear Edward’

Jason Katims is in the tearjerker business. That’s never been more obvious than in his latest series, an adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s novel in which a group of strangers grieve together after their loved ones perish in a plane crash. Katims got us reaching for tissues in “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” by moving us when we least expected it. There’s nothing subtle about his approach this time around; he’s practically yanking at our heartstrings. The blatant agenda works more often than it should, thanks largely to a cast led by Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, pros at triggering the sniffles. Friday, Apple TV+

‘Nate Bargatze: Hello World’

Just because this Tennessee comic works clean doesn’t mean he plays it safe. In his latest special, Bargatze manages to have subversive takes on everything from marriage to bald eagles without a single curse word. It’s a style that has made him a longtime comedy favorite. Prime Video

‘Hallelujah’

It may have been great fun being Leonard Cohen, but you wouldn’t know it by listening to his music or by watching this documentary about his life. Archival footage and fresh interviews with friends only confirm suspicions that he was the loneliest man in the world. Directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine break up the funk by focusing a lot of attention on the success of his signature song, “Hallelujah,” and the joy it brought everyone from Bob Dylan to the directors of “Shrek.” Netflix