Two attendees at a recent Trump rally in NC test positive for COVID-19

Two attendees of President Donald Trump's rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Oct. 21 have tested positive for COVID-19, Gaston County's health department announced Thursday.

The county said that the cases are believed to be independent from one another, and not an indication of spread at the rally.

Contact tracing for the individuals is underway, the county said. Gaston County made the announcement "because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally, and the inability to alert them directly," according to the release from county spokesman Adam Gaub.

Those who attended the rally were encouraged to monitor their symptoms and get tested if needed. Both positive tests occurred Oct. 26. Brandon Goldner, a reporter at Charlotte's NBC affiliate, WCNC, said on Twitter that he is one of the two positive cases.

The rally brought an estimated 15,000 people to the airfield. While attendees were asked to wear masks upon entering the event, many took them off once inside, including police officers, firefighters and other officials.

Trump, unlike his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, has been holding traditional large rallies in swing states across the country.