Two juveniles were shot and wounded Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue in Winston-Salem

Two juveniles were shot and wounded Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue, authorities said.

A 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital, Winston-Salem police told WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal newsgathering partner.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, the television station reported.

A neighbor said that one boy was shot in his leg, and the other boy was shot in his hand. The boys are brothers, the neighbor said.

The neighbor said that seven to eight shots were fired in the incident around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Following the gunfire, officers and detectives searched a home Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue for clues.

