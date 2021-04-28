 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two juveniles were shot and wounded Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue in Winston-Salem
0 comments

Two juveniles were shot and wounded Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue in Winston-Salem

Shooting

Officers and a crime scene technician with the Winston-Salem Police Department investigate a shooting in the 2900 block of Glenn Avenue on Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

Two juveniles were shot and wounded Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue, authorities said.

A 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital, Winston-Salem police told WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal newsgathering partner.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, the television station reported.

A neighbor said that one boy was shot in his leg, and the other boy was shot in his hand. The boys are brothers, the neighbor said.

The neighbor said that seven to eight shots were fired in the incident around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Following the gunfire, officers and detectives searched a home Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue for clues.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News