Two NC State football players need surgery and will miss the rest of the season

On the first play of the Bulldogs’ second drive of the second quarter, Wilson tackled running back Dillon Johnson in front of the MSU bench. Wilson was slow to get up and eventually walked off on his own power. He made his way to the locker room area on the Mississippi State side of the stadium, eventually returning to the N.C. State sideline with an ice pack on his shoulder.

Wilson missed the spring as he recovered from surgery on both shoulders. He also missed the TaxSlayer Gatorbowl last year with those injuries, even though he played through the pain in the season finale against Georgia Tech.

In April, Wilson talked about playing with not one, but two shoulders out of place.

“I was in a lot of pain, but at the same time we only get 12 opportunities to play football,” Wilson said at the time. “We train all year, every day to only get 12 (games), so it’s really hard to come out of the game because we don’t get that many opportunities.”

Wilson didn’t finish the season-opener versus South Florida. He was on the sideline in full uniform, but never returned.

Fagan had two tackles versus Mississippi State. The former Seminole had an interception versus the Bulls in the opener. Last week he talked about how excited he was to have found a new home in Raleigh.