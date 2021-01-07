U.S. Rep. Manning: Remove Trump immediately

Kathy Manning, the Democrat who represents parts of Forsyth and all of Guilford County in the U.S. House, has called for President Trump to be removed from office, "whether through the 25th Amendment or impeachment."

Manning posted her statement on social media late Wednesday night, saying "President Trump invited violent rioters to the U.S. Capital and encouraged the mob to breach the Capitol building and attempt a coup."

A newly elected U.S. House representative, Manning was at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday when protesters stormed the building. After Capitol was cleared by law enforcement and lockdown was lifted, Congress reconvened to confirm Joe Biden as winner of the presidential election