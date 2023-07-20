New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina reversed a recent downward trend last week, increasing by 10.1% to 3,507 for the week that ended July 15, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,195 for the week that ended July 8.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

Despite the sharp decrease, North Carolina was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up five spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 20,667 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 8, compared with a revised 20,631 the previous week.