Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in more than four hours of nighttime attacks that struck military assets, Russian officials and media reports said Wednesday.

The drones hit an airport near Russia's border with Estonia and Latvia, causing a huge blaze and damaging four Il-76 military transport planes, the Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

With at least six regions targeted, the barrage appeared to be the most extensive Ukrainian drone attack on Russian soil since the war began 18 months ago, though no injuries were reported.

PRIGOZHIN DEATH: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that "deliberate wrongdoing" is among the possible causes of the plane crash that killed Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week.

SUPREME COURT: In a report made public Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas acknowledged he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. It's the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow.

WETLAND PROTECTIONS: The Biden administration on Tuesday weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands, saying it had no choice after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government's jurisdiction . The rule requires that wetlands be more clearly connected to other waters like oceans and rivers.