UNC is dealing with a bad case of déjà vu after a loss to Georgia Tech

Ironically, that's part of the reason why Brown elected to go for it despite being in UNC territory. He was looking for something to give a bit of a confidence boost for the offense in the second half — especially after the Heels had two fumbles and a missed field goal in the second quarter.

The Heels had easily picked up a first down in the second quarter when they faced a fourth-and-1. And Brown said it would send an "awful message," to punt in that situation.

"If you go for a second-and-1, a third-and-1, a fourth-and-1 and can't make it, you're going to get beat," Brown said. "I mean, that is really hard not to make and we were able to accomplish that tonight so I knew we were in trouble when we couldn't do that."

Turnovers and sacks

They were in trouble as the number of sacks kept increasing to a season-high of eight. That topped the previous high of six sacks at Virginia Tech in the opener.

The trouble just got worse when the Tar Heels defense, which limited the Yellow Jackets to just 81 total yards in the first half, did not get better in the second half as it has been prone to do this season.