UNC returns to action with 26-point win over Boston College. Here's what we learned

Here's what we learned from North Carolina's win:

Small ball beginnings?

UNC forward Dawson Garcia played the first two minutes but exited the game and did not return. He had his shot blocked and, in the scramble for the loose ball, Boston College 7-footer Quinten Post fell on Garcia's head.

The Heels rotation changed with Garcia unavailable and McKoy already sitting out. It forced them to play some stretches with four guard lineups. That actually seemed to help Carolina early.

The first time they went small, Manek got free on a dunk off an assist from Anthony Harris. Manek returned the favor with an assist on a Kerwin Walton 3-pointer from the top of the key. It helped power a 16-5 spurt and a 27-11 lead after Manek hit consecutive 3s.

If Garcia is forced to miss Wednesday's game at Notre Dame, the Heels will at least have a better feel for playing small.

Road warriors

The Heels won their third road game of the season. That didn't happen last season until their win at Duke on Feb. 6. Carolina hasn't won its first three road games in a season since 2007-08 when it went 13-0 on the road.