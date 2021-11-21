UNC’s defense struggled Sunday. What we learned from the Tar Heels’ loss to Tennessee

No. 18 North Carolina dropped its second game of the Hall of Fame Tipoff on Sunday losing 89-72 to No. 17 Tennessee in Mohegan Sun Arena.

The game was never close in the second half as the Vols (3-1) made nine of their first 10 shots and their lead never dipped below 10 the rest of the way.

Carolina (3-2) looked fatigued at times as if their battle with Purdue on Saturday still had an impact on their effort Sunday. UNC was led by forward Brady Manek who scored a game-high 24 points including six 3-pointers.

Here’s what we learned from Sunday:

Tale of two defenses

Tennessee smothered Carolina defensively in the first half, holding UNC to a season low 35 percent shooting from the field.

Conversely, the Heels couldn’t stop the Vols. For the second straight game they allowed an opponent to shoot better than 60 percent from the field in the second half. The Vols shot 65 percent after halftime and 54 percent for the game.

Carolina allowed a season-high 54 points in the paint. Considering the Vols didn’t have a classic post player, that equated to them getting a lot of layups and close shots.

Bacot bounce back