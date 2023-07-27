Unifi reported in a regulatory filing Wednesday that one of its top executives, Craig Creaturo, is stepping down as chief financial officer to take a job with another employer.

Creaturo’s last day will be Aug. 25 with the Greensboro yarn manufacturer. He is expected to assist Unifi with its fiscal 2023 annual regulatory filing before his departure.

Unifi’s board of directors has appointed Andrew Eaker, the company’s treasurer since December, as interim chief financial officer.

Unifi said Creaturo’s departure “is not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Creaturo was named chief financial officer in September 2019, replacing Jeffrey Ackerman, who stepped down after 15 months in December under mutual agreement.

Unifi has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters. About 2,270 of the company’s 3,100 employees were based in the Americas as of July 3.