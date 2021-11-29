Union Cross Business Park industrial building sells for $23.8 million

A 20-acre tract in Union Cross Business Park containing a 303,975-square-foot industrial building has been sold for $23.8 million to a Dallas industrial real-estate group.
The property at 100 Enterprise Park Blvd., known as Lot 9, has Twin City Warehouses as its tenant.
The buyer is DG Enterprise Park Property Owner LP, an affiliate of Dalfen. The seller is Silver Oak Properties LLC of Winston-Salem. The deal closed Nov. 23.
Dalfen is one of the nation’s largest buyers of industrial real estate and a leader in the urban logistics’ property space.
Its investment focus is on warehouses, logistics centers, multi-tenant business parks and light industrial facilities.
Dalfen's North Carolina investments have been mostly in the Charlotte and Triangle markets, according to its website.
The Union Cross purchase is Dalfen's first in Forsyth County and second in the Triad.
In February 2020, a Dalfen affiliate paid $8.1 million for 4160 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway, which contains a 107,408-square-foot industrial building.
Meanwhile, Silver Oak gained a near doubling of its investment from the sale in about 5½ years. It paid $12.32 million for the property in July 2016.
It is the latest tract in the business park that has been sold this year.
In June, a Charlotte private-equity investment group paid $9.15 million for a vacant 10.61-acre site identified as Lot 19B with an address of 289 Business Park Drive. According to the county Tax Parcel, the property could provide up to 125,000 square feet of leasable space.
The buyer is 289 BPO Holdings LLC, an affiliate of SilverCap Partners LLC that focuses on industrial, residential and office investments.
Also in June, Lots 1 and 2 were sold for a combined $2.9 million to 1188 at Solomon LLC of Greensboro.
In April, the second logistics center operated by Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC was sold for $30.05 million. The 28.73-acre tract at 295 Business Park Drive contains a 315,444-square-foot building.
The buyer was MDC NC3 LP, an affiliate of publicly-traded Realty Income Corp. of San Diego.
The purchase appears to be outside Realty’s normal ownership and leasing strategy that focuses on convenience stores, dollar stores, grocery chains, movie theaters, fitness chains, wholesale clubs and home-improvement stores.
In February 2020, the Pepsi Bottling Ventures logistics center at 390 Business Park Drive was sold for nearly $35 million to an affiliate of Griffin Capital Real Estate Co. of El Segundo, Calif. The complex consists of 51.5 acres and a 526,320-square-foot building.
