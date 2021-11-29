Union Cross Business Park industrial building sells for $23.8 million

It is the latest tract in the business park that has been sold this year.

In June, a Charlotte private-equity investment group paid $9.15 million for a vacant 10.61-acre site identified as Lot 19B with an address of 289 Business Park Drive. According to the county Tax Parcel, the property could provide up to 125,000 square feet of leasable space.

The buyer is 289 BPO Holdings LLC, an affiliate of SilverCap Partners LLC that focuses on industrial, residential and office investments.

Also in June, Lots 1 and 2 were sold for a combined $2.9 million to 1188 at Solomon LLC of Greensboro.

In April, the second logistics center operated by Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC was sold for $30.05 million. The 28.73-acre tract at 295 Business Park Drive contains a 315,444-square-foot building.

The buyer was MDC NC3 LP, an affiliate of publicly-traded Realty Income Corp. of San Diego.

The purchase appears to be outside Realty’s normal ownership and leasing strategy that focuses on convenience stores, dollar stores, grocery chains, movie theaters, fitness chains, wholesale clubs and home-improvement stores.

In February 2020, the Pepsi Bottling Ventures logistics center at 390 Business Park Drive was sold for nearly $35 million to an affiliate of Griffin Capital Real Estate Co. of El Segundo, Calif. The complex consists of 51.5 acres and a 526,320-square-foot building.

