AppState won the toss and deferred its choice to the second half and kicked off to Carolina.

5:21 p.m. — The AppState defense makes an early statement, stopping North Carolina on a fourth-and-1 at the Mountaineers 13. A pass interference call helped the Tar Heels move the ball into AppState territory.

5:36 p.m. — After driving from its own 14 to the Carolina 29, Michael Hughes missed a 47-yard field goal try wide left. Still no score.

5:41 p.m. — So far, North Carolina has run the wildcat against the AppState defense, and the Mountaineers have stopped them both times, once on the aforementioned fourth-down play, and on a third-down play near midfield.

5:50 p.m. — AppState has had success moving the ball on North Carolina. Their first drive stalled at the Carolina 29 and they missed a field goal. Their second possession has again reached Carolina territory.

6:02 p.m. — The Mountaineers culminate a 19-play drive with a career-long 46-yard field goal by Michael Hughes to take a 3-0 lead on No. 17 North Carolina with 11:10 left before halftime.

6:07 p.m. — The Hughes field goal appears to have awakened the North Carolina offense. After gaining seven yards to open the drive, Omarion Hampton covered the next 68 yards for a career-long run and a 7-3 lead for the Tar Heels.

6:20 p.m. — No field goal this time. The Mountaineers cap a 75-yard drive with a Joey Aguilar 5-yard scoring pass to Eli Wilson for a 10-7 edge with 7:14 left in the second quarter.

6:28 p.m. — North Carolina loses red zone position on an illegal block penalty as has to accept a 47-yard field goal from Ryan Coe with 3:05 left before halftime for a 10-10 tie.

Recap: The North Carolina defense that rattled South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler last week has hardly put a scare into Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers have moved the ball efficiently throughout the first half, completing a clock-eating 19-play drive covering 95 yards and two quarters with a career-long 46-yard field goal from Michael Hughes.

Having struggled to keep Gardner-Webb in check last week, the Mountaineers surrendered a 75-yard drive to North Carolina's Omarion Hampton with a seven-yard run to open the drive, and a 68-yard sprint to finish it. But Appalachian State returned the favor with a nine-play, 75-yard drive ending in Joey Aguilar's 4-yard scoring pass to tight end Eli Wilson at 7:14 of the second quarter.

Carolina's Michael Coe kicked a 47-yard field goal at 3:05 to tie the score at 10.

And now, we get to Drake Maye. He's a modest 9-of-12 for just 43 yards. By comparison, Aguilar went 11-for-20 for 108 yards. It's hard to believe Maye would be statistically overshadowed.

Hampton has 126 yards rushing, the second season in a row that he's collected 100 yards in a home opener.

And as for sacks, the Tar Heel defense that took Rattler down nine times in Charlotte has yet to get to Aguilar. Maye has been sacked once.

7:02 p.m. — And now it's apparent why AppState won the toss and deferred to the second half. It marched 75 yards in six plays, ending in Aguilar's 33-yard scoring pass to Dashaun Davis at 12:43 of the third quarter to break the halftime tie.

7:13 p.m. — Caleb Hood goes up the middle on a 4-yard touchdown run for North Carolina, tying the score at 17 with 8:57 left in the third quarter.

7:22 p.m. — Aguilar throws an interception to Don Chapman, ending an AppState drive he helped maintain with a 20-yard pass completion on a third-and-12. Meanwhile, ugly dark clouds gather over Kenan Stadium.

7:29 p.m. — Coe kicks a 31-yard field goal with 1:26 left in the third quarter, breaking the tie and giving North Carolina a 20-17 lead.

7:44 p.m. — AppState fans are smelling an upset. Nate Noel caps another 75-yard drive with a 7-yard scoring run around left end. Aguilar kept the drive alive by completing a fourth-and-1 pass for 19 yards and a third-and-9 pass for 18 yards. The extra point gives the Mountaineers a 24-20 lead with 10:44 left. It also makes Carolina fans nervous.

7:51 p.m. — Hampton does it again. Maye hits on a 57-yard pass play to J.J. Jones to the AppState 7, and Hampton finishes it on a 7-yard scrum to the end zone. The score gave Carolina a 27-24 lead, and gave Hampton 192 yards on 18 carries.

8 p.m. — A holding penalty on ma first-and-10 pushes AppState back from its own 25 and Aguilar couldn't work his third-down magic this time. Carolina takes possession with the lead.

8:24 p.m. — Michael Hughes kicks a 33-yard field goal with 1:22 left, tying the score at 30.

8:45 p.m. — Carolina's Ryan Coe missed a 39-yard field goal to win the game, sending the contest with AppState into overtime.

8:48 p.m. — The teams trade touchdowns and extra points and go into the second overtime tied at 34.

8:57 p.m. — Drake Maye runs for what turns out to be the game-winning touchdown, while Aguilar's fourth-down pass from the 20 was incomplete. No. 21 North Carolina 40, AppState 34.