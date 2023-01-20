UPDATE: Police identify man shot and killed in drive-thru at Popeyes in downtown Winston-Salem.

A man was shot and killed in the drive-thru of a Popeyes restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem on Friday night. It was the second fatal shooting in downtown in less than 48 hours and the third fatal shooting in the city since Sunday.

Winston-Salem Police identified the victim as Rashaad Pitts, 32, of the 5500 block of Legare Drive in Winston-Salem.

The shooting happened about 8:09 p.m. at the restaurant at 500 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers who responded found Pitts deceased in the parking lot. His next-of-kin have been notified of his death, police said in a news release early Saturday.

The shootings came just hours after hundreds gathered for vigils for two others shot to death this week. Friday afternoon, a large crowd gathered at Weston Park to remember Endey Penaloza Morales, a 12-year-old girl who was shot to death at the park on Sunday.

Friday evening, another large crowd gathered at Big Winston Warehouse, less than a mile from Popeyes, to honor Kane Jacob Bowen, 30. Bowen was shot and killed at Burke Street Pub early Thursday morning. William Preston Drake, 74, is charged with murder in Bowen's death. Drake is also charged with injuring another bar patron, Makenzie Dalton.

The investigation into Pitts' death is ongoing, police said. His death is the fifth homicide in Winston-Salem this year, as compared with two at this time in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.