UPDATE: Police say Winston-Salem man has died of his injuries from motorcycle crash Saturday
UPDATE: Police were notified late Saturday that George Erwin did not survive his injuries from the crash. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, this marks the 21st traffic-related fatality in 2021, compared to 21 during the same time in 2020.

A Winston-Salem man was seriously injured Saturday after his motorcycle crashed in the 1300 block of North Peace Haven Road, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when George D. Erwin of Mill Creek Road was traveling east on his motorcycle on North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem police said. After Erwin's motorcycle passed a vehicle in the center lane, Erwin lost control, and the motorcycle struck the curb.

Erwin's motorcycle flipped multiple times before coming to rest in the road, police said.

Erwin was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Saturday night with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at  336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People can anonymously submit text tips, photos and videos to police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Breaking News