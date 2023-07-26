RTX reported in a quarterly regulatory filing on Tuesday that the U.S. Justice Department has ended a nearly 3½-year criminal investigation into two business units for potential violations of federal antitrust law related to hiring practices.

On June 29, Department of Justice officials told RTX in writing "that it no longer regards the company, its divisions and affiliates, and any current or former employees of the company and its divisions and affiliates, as targets of the DOJ investigation."

RTX, an aerospace manufacturer with a Triad presence, said in the filing that "we will continue to cooperate with any ongoing investigation."

The company initially disclosed it had received a subpoena from the Justice Department in late 2019 involving business units Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney.

Justice officials told RTX they were investigating the business units concerning "purported agreements not to solicit or hire employees" in violation of the federal antitrust laws. The main focus was on Pratt & Whitney and certain suppliers of outsourced engineering services.

In December 2021, a criminal indictment was filed in federal District Court for the District of Connecticut against a former Pratt & Whitney employee and other employees of certain outsourced engineering suppliers. They were charged with one count of violating the federal antitrust laws.

According to the Hartford Courant, those individuals were accused of participating in a “long-running conspiracy to restrict the hiring and recruiting of employees among their respective companies.”

Meanwhile, RTX said that no current or former Collins Aerospace employees were named in the indictment.

A jury trial concluded on April 28 with the court entering a judgment of acquittal in favor of the former Pratt & Whitney employee and all other defendants.

According to the RTX filing, the court determined that Justice officials did not prove the charges set forth in the indictment. The judgment of acquittal cannot be appealed and is a final resolution of the criminal indictment.

Meanwhile, RTX provided an update on several class-action lawsuits that were filed against Pratt & Whitney and other corporate and individual defendants after the criminal charges were announced. RTX said the civil lawsuits "track the factual assertions in the criminal indictment."

The lawsuits have since been consolidated into a single amended class-action complaint.

"We believe that the claims asserted lack merit," RTX said.