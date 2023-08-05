American officials told The Associated Press on Thursday that the U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, in what would be an unheard of action aimed at stopping Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels.

Since 2019, Iran has seized a series of ships in the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, as part of its efforts to pressure the West over negotiations regarding its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers. Putting U.S. troops on commercial ships could further deter Iran from seizing vessels — or escalate tensions further.

The contemplated move also would represent an extraordinary commitment in the Mideast by U.S. forces as the Pentagon tries to focus on Russia and China.

CREDIT RATING: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state and local levels and a "steady deterioration in standards of governance" over the past two decades. The rating was cut one notch to AA+ from AAA .

OIL PRODUCTION: Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September, a move that could push U.S. gas prices higher .

SPY DATABASE: A group of White House intelligence advisers recommended Monday that the FBI stop using a U.S. spy database of foreigners' emails and other communications for investigating crimes that aren't related to national security. The White House wants Congress to reauthorize the surveillance program.