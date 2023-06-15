KJ’s Soul Food and Seafood Restaurant has opened in Advance, offering fried chicken, fried fish, oxtails and more.

Kevin Jarrells opened KJ’s on June 7 at 240 N.C. 801 North in the Kinderton Place shopping center.

Longtime Triad diners may recognize the name. Jarrells used to have a similar KJ’s in High Point. It closed in 2015.

Jarrells himself works for Colfax Furniture four days a week. But he never forgot about the restaurant. In fact, he has continued to cater parties off and on since shuttering the original KJ’s.

“I never stopped cooking. It’s my passion,” he said.

Jarrells, who lives in Bermuda Run, finally decided to give the business another try after seeing the space available in Kinderton Place.

KJ’s menu is chock-full of soul-food classics. “One my best-sellers is fried chicken,” Jarrells said. “But my No. 1 is oxtails.”

Platters start at $8.99 for six honey wings and go up to $21.99 for the oxtails and $36.99 for a seafood boil.

Other platters include baked chicken, meatloaf, pork chops with gravy, chopped steak and gravy, fried whiting, barbecue burger, barbecue spare ribs and barbecue beef short ribs.

All platters come with a choice of two sides. And the menu has about as many sides as entrees. “My sides are awesome,” Jarrells said.

Choices include cabbage, green beans, candied jams, mac ‘n’ cheese, collards, fried corn. There’s also rice, regular and sweet-potato fries, pinto beans, slaw, mashed potatoes and onion rings.

The menu also has a handful of salads, from a $5.99 garden salad to a $10.99 Chicken Caesar or KJ Cobb.

Desserts, starting at $4.99, include apple pie, peach cobbler, banana pudding, chocolate cake and cheesecake.

Jarrells does as much of the cooking as he can, but has help to run the restaurant while he’s at his day job.

After just a week of being open, he decided to expand his hours. “I was going to be open just for dinner. But people kept telling me to open for lunch, so I’m going to try it,” he said.

He also has full ABC permits, so he’s staying open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights for bar business.

Jarrells hasn’t even hung a KJ’s sign out front, but already people in Advance and Mocksville are seeking him out — and that seems just fine with him.

“I just want to feed people good food.” he said, “and keep a smile on their face.”

PHOTOS: KJ's Soul Food & Seafood Restaurant opens in Advance