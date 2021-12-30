Vic Johnson dedicated more than 60 years of his life to public education in the city as a teacher, administrator and member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

Throughout his career, Johnson was an advocate for students and teachers and a dedicated social activist, fighting for human rights.

In February 1960, Johnson made history when he sat at a whites-only lunch counter along with fellow college students at the Woolworth's store on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. While the students were arrested, Winston-Salem ultimately became the first Southern city to voluntarily desegregate its lunch counters.

Shortly after, Johnson —who played football at what is now Winston-Salem State University — began his career in education as a teacher at Paisley Middle School, where he also coached football and basketball from 1960 to 1971. Johnson also taught at North Forsyth High School for 12 years, served as assistant principal at Carver High School for 10 years, and served as interim principal at North Forsyth High School for a short stint in 1996.

In 1997, Johnson was appointed to the school board, where he served through 2018.

Johnson, a Winston-Salem native and Atkins High School graduate, died in January of COVID-19 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was 85.