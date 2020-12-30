editor's pick These are Airbnb's rules to stop New Year’s house parties Dec 30, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Airbnb is taking a proactive approach in preventing overcrowded parties this New Year. Video by Stringr 0 comments Tags Airbnb House Party New Year's New Year Approach Video Party Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story