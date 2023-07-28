Triad residents may soon be able to invest as soon as August in Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast, which broke ground Friday of a $4 billion production campus on a 1,800-acre megasite near Sanford.

VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd. submitted Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a key regulatory step with a proposed business combination with Black Spade Acquisition Co. that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSAQ.”

Black Spade shareholders will vote Aug. 10 on whether to approve the combination. If approved, the company’s stock would remain listed on the NYSE. The filing with the SEC lists VinFast’s potential equity value at $23 billion.

VinFast plans to begin production at the Sanford plant in 2025 with an annual production level of 150,000 vehicles on Phase I. The factory will consist of two main areas: electric vehicle production and assembly.

An investment — at least at this point — is not for the faint of heart.

The company reported for fiscal 2022 having $633.8 million in sales, $1.15 billion in cost of sales and an overall loss of $2.11 billion