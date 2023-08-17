The opening stock trading of Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast saw a significant initial jump Tuesday followed by a sizable decline Wednesday.

VinFast broke ground in July on a $4 billion production campus near Sanford.

VinFast Manufacturing and Trading JSC began trading Tuesday on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VFS." The company's regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission lists VinFast’s potential equity value at $23 billion.

The share price debuted at $21.28 a share and rose to as high as $38.49 before closing at $37.67.

However, on Wednesday, investors sent the share price down as low as $24.21 during trading before closing at $30.11.

An investment is not for the faint of heart. For fiscal 2022, the company reported having $633.8 million in sales, $1.1 billion in cost of sales and an overall loss of $2.1 billion.