Virginia Spencer

Zackary Baker, a 32-year-old Winston-Salem man, died early Monday morning after an unknown vehicle hit him. The driver left the scene, police said.
Someone got lucky on New Year's Eve — a ticket that person bought at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize in the Mega Mil…
A total of 56 former high school students at the UNC School of the Arts filed a lawsuit Wednesday. It's the third complaint that alleges that school administrators from the late 1960s to at least 2012 condoned a culture where faculty members sexually exploited and abused high school students.
Wells Fargo temporarily closes downtown Winston-Salem branch. BofA shutting down Hanes Mall Boulevard location.
Wells Fargo, Bank of America opt for temporary branch closings amid pandemic
Forsyth has 705 new COVID cases, more than the county has ever seen before. NC also hits record high cases.
COVID-19 cases soar to record stunning daily high in Forsyth, NC
NC reaches pandemic highs again daily cases, positive test rates; Forsyth has second-highest case total
Dear Amy: I have been married to “Bev” for 14 years. She is wonderful. It is a second marriage for both of us.
He's donated more than $55 million over the last few years that's helped build the facilities up for the football program
After a record-breaking New Year’s Day, the Triad is in for potentially strong thunderstorms Sunday and the possibility of some snow early Monday.
Police say they are investigating a shooting on Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. The victim was found near the Northwest Discount store a…