Throughout her nearly 43 years on the Winston-Salem City Council, Vivian Burke transformed the city through her dedication.

Setting the record as the longest serving city council member, Burke devoted half her life to the Council, serving as mayor pro tem six times.

Her legacy includes the creation of the Human Relations Department to ensure better race relations and initiating the city's Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise Program.

Burke began her career in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as a school guidance counselor.

Her election to the council in 1977 as a representative for the Northeast Ward led to her involvement in numerous citywide initiatives.

Among her many accomplishments, Burke, who died at age 85 in May, spearheaded the first-ever Martin Luther King Jr. Helping Hands Day for city employees, the Burke-Joines Scholarship Award, the Project We Care Program and Outstanding Women Leaders.