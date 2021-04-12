Wake County won't pursue criminal complaint on Louis DeJoy

DeJoy has called the claims against him “outrageous” and has denied any wrongdoing.

The review was prompted by a complaint filed by advocacy group Common Cause NC with the State Board of Elections.

“We filed our complaint with the State Board of Elections in light of a fundraising scheme allegedly perpetrated by Mr. DeJoy that has the appearance of illicitly bypassing North Carolina’s campaign finance limits,” Bob Phillips of Common Cause said in an email statement Monday.

“We have full confidence that the State Board of Elections will conduct a thorough investigation into these serious allegations against Mr. DeJoy, and we look forward to learning the results of that investigation when it is concluded,” the statement said.

Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former company, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported last year. Two former employees told the newspaper that DeJoy would later give bigger bonuses to reimburse for the contributions. It is illegal to reimburse employees as a way of avoiding federal campaign contribution limits.