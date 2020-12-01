Wake Forest Baptist cancer center gains $775,000 gran

Baptist cancer center gets $775,000 grant
Wake Forest Baptist Health researchers have received a $775,000 federal grant to study disparities in cancer outcomes, focusing on minority, underserved and rural populations.
The one-year grant from the National Cancer Institute will be utilized by Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The study, known as CATCH-UP (Create Access to Targeted Cancer Therapy for Underserved Populations), will allow Wake Forest Baptist to enroll patients to select trials through the NCI’s Experimental Therapeutics Clinical Trials Network.
The network represents a collaboration of industry, academic institutions and researchers to evaluate early phase therapeutic clinical trials in areas of unmet medical needs.
Researchers are opening an initial 17 network-affiliated clinical trials involving lung, leukemia, breast, gastric and lymphoma cancer, among other types.
The Wake Forest Baptist center is one of eight NCI-designated cancer centers in the U.S. to receive the grant.
Richard Craver
Holiday parade set for 4 p.m. Saturday
The Winston-Salem Jaycees will hold its 30th annual holiday parade at 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem, a drive-thru parade during which the floats and parade participants stay in one place while spectators drive along the parade route.
Spectators will line up in their vehicles in the parking lot at Truist Stadium before 4 p.m.. The drivers will travel north on Broad Street, turn right on Fourth Street and then left on Trade Street.
Spectators are required to stay in their vehicles at all times and wear masks.
In a related event, the city's annual Christmas Tree lighting celebration will be held 7 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held virtually and livestreamed over the city's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
John Hinton
Burst pipe expected to repaired early Wednesday
Amid temperatures in the low 40s, a water pipe broke Tuesday at South Peace Haven and McGregor Road affecting neighborhoods in Winston-Salem and Clemmons, authorities said.
The spill affected homes and businesses from U.S. 421 to Kinnamon Road, said Gale Ketteler, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The pipe broke about 3:30 p.m.
A crew with the utilities department was expected to repair the broken water pipe by midnight Wednesday, Ketteler said.
