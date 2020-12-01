Wake Forest Baptist cancer center gains $775,000 gran

Baptist cancer center gets $775,000 grant

Wake Forest Baptist Health researchers have received a $775,000 federal grant to study disparities in cancer outcomes, focusing on minority, underserved and rural populations.

The one-year grant from the National Cancer Institute will be utilized by Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The study, known as CATCH-UP (Create Access to Targeted Cancer Therapy for Underserved Populations), will allow Wake Forest Baptist to enroll patients to select trials through the NCI’s Experimental Therapeutics Clinical Trials Network.

The network represents a collaboration of industry, academic institutions and researchers to evaluate early phase therapeutic clinical trials in areas of unmet medical needs.

Researchers are opening an initial 17 network-affiliated clinical trials involving lung, leukemia, breast, gastric and lymphoma cancer, among other types.

The Wake Forest Baptist center is one of eight NCI-designated cancer centers in the U.S. to receive the grant.

Richard Craver

