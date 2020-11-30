Wake Forest Baptist lights Moravian star

The Moravian star at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center was lighted in a ceremony on Monday.

Because of COVID-19, the 28th annual ceremony was closed to the public and employees.

Wake Forest Baptist has celebrated the holidays by lighting the 31-foot Moravian star atop the Medical Center’s North Tower since 1992. The one-of-a-kind star has 27 points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each. Every point of the star is illuminated by a 100-watt bulb.

This was the second time the Moravian star was lighted this year, said Gary Gunderson, vice president of FaithHealth at Wake Forest Baptist.

“We also displayed the star back in April and May to offer a sense of hope and some reassurance to those in the community. It’s been a challenging year for everyone and our hope is that this year’s star will bring a little extra light and joy to all.”