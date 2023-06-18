Four days into the College World Series, what amounts to a marquee matchup is scheduled for Monday as top-seeded Wake Forest, which finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in college baseball, faces LSU, the team it took that spot from late in the year.

On May 8, Wake Forest moved to the top spot in the d1baseball.com poll. It was the first time in program history that the Demon Deacons (53-10) had held the top spot in the poll. The change came as the result of a series win against Boston College while the Tigers dropped two of three at Auburn.

In this instance, the No. 1 the two teams are focused on is at the end of the stay in Omaha. Wake Forest got started down that path on Saturday, rallying in the eighth inning to beat Stanford, 3-2. LSU (49-15) beat Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee, 6-3, to set up Monday's matchup, scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.

"You have to win games in different ways," Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said after the victory. "The first two runs we gave up were kind of free 90s – we had a walk and a hit by pitch that led to the first run. We had a balk that led to the second run."

Walter also noted where his outfielders were playing at Charles Schwab Field, saying they were to deep early against the Cardinal and didn't make an adjustment soon enough. Several times, there were fly balls that centerfielder Tommy Hawke went diving for, or popups that had infielders ranging far into the outfield.

"But again, our pitching staff did what it does. It keeps us in games, gives us a chance to win and there were opportunities for Stanford to spread the lead," Walter said. "And if they get it 4-1 or 5-1, it's a totally different ball game."

The game turned after the teams sat through an 88-minute delay for a weather alert during which there was no rain and only a report of lightning nearby. After play resumed, Wake Forest lost a chance to catch or pass Stanford. In the bottom of the seventh, one-out hits by Adam Cecere and Marek Houston set up a scoring opportunity, but Tommy Hawke grounded out on a swinging bunt that moved the runners up and Pierce Bennett grounded out to the shortstop.

Then came Danny Corona, the designated hitter who's been in and out of the lineup during the season, but whose bat has awakened in the postseason.

Nick Kurtz, hitless in three previous trips, and Brock Wilken, who homered in the second inning, drew successive walks. Justin Johnson moved them up with a sacrifice bunt. Corona, who homered twice in the victory over Alabama in the Super Regional, ripped a 1-1 pitch up the middle off reliever Ryan Bruno, sending Kurtz and Wilken home with the winning runs.

Corona has 19 runs batted in through Wake’s last five games. It was a chat with hitting coach Bill Cilento, who was coaching third, that set up the heroics. Walter said after the game that Corona needed an adjustment to his thinking.

"It's kind of an interesting case study ... Danny spent a better part of the year kind of feeling sorry for himself, quite honestly," Walter said. "Once he got past that and just got back to work, because we know he can hit. We knew our best lineup would be with him in it. And as soon as he really made that mental flip, he's been our guy."

Corona and Kurtz both went to Baylor School in Chattanooga, so the game-winning hit carried added significance.

"It was a very special moment," he said. "Nick and I would joke about it our junior year in high school, 'Can't wait to be in Omaha.' And since we've been here, it's been nothing but the best. It's been a crazy experience."