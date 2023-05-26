Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nick Kurtz hit two home runs, and Tommy Hawke beat out an infield hit to drive home a key run to lead top-ranked and top-seeded Wake Forest to a 7-5 victory over Notre Dame in the ACC baseball tournament on Friday night,

The Demon Deacons (47-9) move ahead to a semifinal matchup against Miami on Saturday in a game that's been moved to Boshamer Stadium at the University of North Carolina. The game, scheduled for 1 p.m., was relocated because of a threat of rain. That allows Clemson and North Carolina to play their semifinal at 1 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The victory also ties the Wake Forest record for most wins in a season. The Demon Deacons won 47 games in 1999 and 2002.

Notre Dame (30-25) is reported by d1baseball.com as the first team out in the NCAA baseball playoffs. The field will be announced on Monday.

After a double play, Kurtz hit a 1-1 pitch deep into the bleachers in right field to give Wake Forest an early lead. Danny Corona singled in the second and Hawke got him home on a double to the wall in left field, but Hawke was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple. The Demon Deacons led 2-0.

Notre Dame got a run off Wake starter Seth Keener in the top of the third when Estevan Moreno hit the 11th pitch of his bat for an RBI-double. The Irish got two more in the fourth on D.M. Jefferson's two-out double for a 3-2 lead.

Moreno doubled in the fifth and Zack Prajzner doubled him home to increase the Irish lead to 4-2 and chase Keener from the game.

Kurtz cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth when he led off the inning with his second home run of the game, a blast to center field. Brock Wilken walked, moved up on a walk to Pierce Bennett, then came around to score on two wild pitches. Wake regained the lead on Hawke's infield single with two out.

Wake Forest picked up a big run in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on the corners and one out, Lucas Costello hit a grounder to Prajzner, who scooped the ball to Moreno for the force play, but first baseman Carter Putz couldn't handle the throw to first and Bennett Lee, who singled to start the inning, scored.

Notre Dame picked up a run in the eighth, but Cole Roland, the fifth reliever of the night for the Deacs, struck out Moreno with two out and a runner on first.

Wilken hit the 27th homer of the year and 67th of his career in the bottom of the eighth, putting Wake Forest up 7-5. He is two short of the ACC record. He owns the Wake Forest career home run record, the single-season home mark and most homers by a Wake Forest freshman.

Putz singled in the ninth, and moved to second when Roland balked. but Roland struck out Vinny Martinez to end the game.