Wake Forest rebounds, knocks off No. 14 Duke, 81-70

Coach Steve Forbes sat between England natives Cam Hildreth and Matthew Marsh after Wake Forest beat No. 14 Duke 81-70 on Tuesday night, and he couldn't pass up on commenting on their British accents.

"Why do I feel like I'm the UK Olympic coach?" Forbes joked.

Hildreth scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, shaking off an injury in the second half to help the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) give Forbes his first victory over Duke and new coach Jon Scheyer.

And since Davion Williamson and Tyree Appleby have been dubbed "Peanut Butter and Jelly," Forbes had to come up with one for his British duo. He said he couldn't say his first choice, but he came up with a second.

"Bangers and Mash," Forbes said without identifying which player would take which nickname for the sausage-and-mashed potato dish. "I think Bangers and Mash is good."

The victory helped diminish the memory of a stretch in which Wake Forest had lost three of its last four.

"Obviously, we've had ups and downs during the season, but it's more learning experiences," Marsh said. "We have all the faith and we're a solid team and we play hard together and, like today, I feel like we can get many more."

Forbes had lost his previous four games against the Blue Devils, but he mentioned how the mathematics were a bit off. In Wake's loss to Duke in Durham last season, Scheyer took over for Mike Krzyzewski, who left the game at halftime. Scheyer coached the entire game against Wake Forest in Joel Coliseum and won.

"He beat us for a half over there when (Krzyzewski) didn't come out in the second half," Forbes said, noting that his record against Scheyer is now "one and one and a half."

Scheyer, obviously, was not so jovial. He came into the game without two key players, Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II, but their absences weren't the problem, he said.

"They drove the ball stronger than we did and we probably failed a few times when we shouldn't have," Scheyer said. "But all the credit in the world goes to them.

"We have time now to regroup and address the things we need to do better, and obviously, there's a lot of them," he said.

The Blue Devils were coming off a nine-day break which followed a four-game winning streak. They were hoping to raise their road winning streak to nine and also win their 20th game at Joel Coliseum.

Early on, Wake Forest, which had lost three of its last four, wasn’t thinking of being hospitable or generous.

Jacob Grandison’s 3-point shot for Duke at 12:50 tied the score at 11. Wake Forest countered with a three-point play by Tyree Appleby just 14 seconds later and the Demon Deacons were in command for the duration of the half. Damari Monsanto nailed another 3 at 7:20 to push the lead to 26-18, and four straight free throws by Daivien Williamson and Hildreth set the halftime lead at 39-30.

Wake Forest would push its halftime lead to 60-46 before Duke made a charge built on 3-pointers. Tyrese Proctor hit the first one and Jaylen Blakes hit the next two, cutting the gap to 62-55 with 8:05 left. The Blue Devils didn't get their next basket until Blakes hit a layup with 4:03 to go, but they were still down only seven, 68-61, with 3:30 remaining. Duke couldn't get it any closer.

It was just the thing to put yet one more smile on Forbes' face. There were no smiles after the beatdown at Rutgers last Saturday.

"I mean, life is full of adversity and it's how you bounce back from it," he said. "Tonight, we got off to a really good start, had a really good crowd. They were behind us."