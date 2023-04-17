With an 11-4 lead, Keener retired nine straight batters over three innings to hold off the Cardinals. The victory means the 2023 Demon Deacons are the fastest to reach 30 wins since 1949, and the best ACC start for a Wake club through 15 games since 2002. Also, Wake Forest joined Virginia and South Carolina as the only teams in the country with 30 wins.

Keener (5-0) got the win in relief of Sullivan. He gave up a hit and struck out six in five innings of work.

On Saturday, Rhett Lowder (7-0) pitched seven impressive innings, striking out nine and allowing just five hits and no walks as Wake Forest extended its ACC winning streak to 10 games with a 3-0 victory. Michael Massey and Camden Minacci pitched one spotless inning apiece, with Minacci picking up the save.

Bennett Lee and Johnson hit solo homers in back-to-back innings before Johnson drove in another run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth. Lee led the Deacs with a season-high three hits. At the time, Wake Forest was the only team in the country with 31 wins, but Virginia beat Pitt on Sunday to match that total.