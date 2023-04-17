Wake Forest is holding onto the No. 2 position in the latest NCAA Division I baseball poll after taking two out of three games against ACC opponent Louisville.
Despite having a better record, the Demon Deacons (31-5, 14-3 ACC) still trail top-ranked LSU (29-5) in the rankings posted on Monday. The Cardinals (26-9, 8-7 ACC), who were 10th in last week's poll, dropped to 12th.
In the RPI rankings, Wake Forest is fourth behind Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU.
Florida held onto third in the latest poll, followed by Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The next five spots belong to South Carolina, East Carolina, Virginia, Stanford and Coastal Carolina, which climbed from last week's No. 17 spot. Campbell is 11th, having moved up from 14th. Louisville is next, followed by Kentucky, which dropped a spot to 13. Texas moved up five spots to 14 and Connecticut jumped from No. 20 to No. 15.
The next five are Texas Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Arizona State and Boston College. Finishing the poll are Oregon State, UCLA, Oregon, Southern Miss and UTSA.
Wake Forest is on top of the ACC's Atlantic Division, followed by Louisville, Boston College and NC State. Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida State follow the top four. Virginia leads the Coastal Division with North Carolina second. Miami is next, with Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech rounding out the latest standngs.
Five home runs helped back the pitching of Sean Sullivan and Seth Keener on Friday, leading Wake Forest to an 11-5 victory. Back-to-back-to-back home runs from Brock Wilken, who hit a three-run shot, and Pierce Bennett and Justin Johnson, who hit bases-empty homers, gave Wake Forest a 5-1 lead in the third inning. Johnson added a grand slam in the fourth to push the lead to 9-1. Tommy Hawke hit a home run in the fifth inning.
With an 11-4 lead, Keener retired nine straight batters over three innings to hold off the Cardinals. The victory means the 2023 Demon Deacons are the fastest to reach 30 wins since 1949, and the best ACC start for a Wake club through 15 games since 2002. Also, Wake Forest joined Virginia and South Carolina as the only teams in the country with 30 wins.
Keener (5-0) got the win in relief of Sullivan. He gave up a hit and struck out six in five innings of work.
On Saturday, Rhett Lowder (7-0) pitched seven impressive innings, striking out nine and allowing just five hits and no walks as Wake Forest extended its ACC winning streak to 10 games with a 3-0 victory. Michael Massey and Camden Minacci pitched one spotless inning apiece, with Minacci picking up the save.
Bennett Lee and Johnson hit solo homers in back-to-back innings before Johnson drove in another run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth. Lee led the Deacs with a season-high three hits. At the time, Wake Forest was the only team in the country with 31 wins, but Virginia beat Pitt on Sunday to match that total.
With Wake's sixth straight ACC series victory in hand, the Cardinals salvaged the weekend with a 7-2 victory on Sunday.
Pierce Bennett's two-out RBI-single in the first inning and Bennett Lee's solo home run in the top of the sixth accounted for the Wake Forest scoring.
Louisville plated five runs in the next half inning to take its first lead of the series since the bottom of the first in the series opener on Friday. The Cardinals added two in the seventh to end the scoring by either team.
Starter Josh Hartle (5-2) retired the first 10 batters he faced and allowed just two baserunners through five innings as Wake Forest held a 2-0 lead. In the sixth inning, a walk and single put the tying runs on the corners with one out, and JT Benson homered to put Louisville on top. The Cardinals then loaded the bases, and after consecutive batters were hit by pitches, two more runs scored.
Wake Forest had runners in scoring position with two outs in the seventh after a Nick Kurtz single and a double from Pierce Bennett, but Louisville reliever Tate Kuechner (2-0) got a strikeout to end the threat. Louisville added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Demon Deacons face Liberty on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at David F. Couch Ballpark. They're on the road next weekend to play Pitt in a three-game set.
