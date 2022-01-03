 Skip to main content
Wake Forest to host Florida State in men's basketball
Wake Forest to host Florida State in men's basketball

Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

A preview of the Wake Forest men's basketball team's next game.

What

Florida State (1-1 ACC, 7-4 overall) at Wake Forest (0-3, 11-3)

When

7 p.m. Tuesday

Where

Joel Coliseum

Tickets

$25 and up; available at GoDeacs.com

How to watch

Bally Sports South, ACCNX

Notable

Wake Forest's last two losses, both on the road, have come to league co-leaders Louisville and Miami.

 The Demon Deacons' Alondes Williams is No. 2 in the ACC with 20.1 points per game, leads the league with 5.2 assists and averages 6.3 rebounds.

 Spectators are required to wear masks at all indoor events at Wake Forest, except when actively eating and drinking.

