Wake Forest to host Florida State in men's basketball

A preview of the Wake Forest men's basketball team's next game.
What
Florida State (1-1 ACC, 7-4 overall) at Wake Forest (0-3, 11-3)
When
7 p.m. Tuesday
Where
Joel Coliseum
Tickets
$25 and up; available at GoDeacs.com
How to watch
Bally Sports South, ACCNX
Notable
• Wake Forest's last two losses, both on the road, have come to league co-leaders Louisville and Miami.
• The Demon Deacons' Alondes Williams is No. 2 in the ACC with 20.1 points per game, leads the league with 5.2 assists and averages 6.3 rebounds.
• Spectators are required to wear masks at all indoor events at Wake Forest, except when actively eating and drinking.