Wake Forest to play Charlotte in men's basketball game Friday

A preview of the Wake Forest-Charlotte men's game in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout:

When

9 p.m. Friday

Where

Spectrum Center, Charlotte

How to watch

ACC

Records

Charlotte: 5-4

Wake Forest: 10-1.

What to watch for

1. Can Alondes Williams stay on his ridiculous pace? On Saturday against USC Upstate, he registered the program's first triple-double (16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists) since Tim Duncan in 1996. Then on Tuesday, he scored a career-high 36 points to help the Demon Deacons come back against VMI.