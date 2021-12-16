Wake Forest to play Charlotte in men's basketball game Friday

A preview of the Wake Forest-Charlotte men's game in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout:
When
9 p.m. Friday
Where
Spectrum Center, Charlotte
How to watch
ACC
Records
Charlotte: 5-4
Wake Forest: 10-1.
What to watch for
1. Can Alondes Williams stay on his ridiculous pace? On Saturday against USC Upstate, he registered the program's first triple-double (16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists) since Tim Duncan in 1996. Then on Tuesday, he scored a career-high 36 points to help the Demon Deacons come back against VMI.
2. Jake LaRavia missed the last game with the Deacons. He, along with freshman guard Robert McCray, were both out because of health and safety protocol. Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes didn't mention a potential return date for the starting forward, but the offense will miss him: He's a top-25 player when it comes to KenPom.com's effective field-goal percentage, which takes into account the added value of made three-pointers. LaRavia's clip is 68.7%.
3. Charlotte's offense centers around guard Jahmir Young, who has played 90.8% of available minutes for the 49ers while averaging one of the best assist percentages in the nation (26.4%). He'll be another strong test for the Wake Forest backcourt, who had to deal with a 24-point outburst from VMI's Kamdyn Curfman on Tuesday night.
Notable
• The game is the fourth of four, so the listed tipoff time might be optimistic.
• The other games: East Carolina vs. Liberty, 1:30 (ESPN+); St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN2), 4; and N.C. State vs. Richmond, 6:30 (ACC).
