Wake Forest women golfers advance in NCAAs

The Wake Forest women's golf team, in search of its first national title, is in fifth place after Saturday's second round of the NCAA championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Deacons finished the second round with a team score of 5-over 293, leaving them 16 strokes behing first-place Stanford, which posted a team score of 10-under 278, one stroke better than second-place Duke. The Blue Devils shot 7 under 292 for move up two spots after the first round.

Wake Forest's Emilia Migliaccio shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to move up 16 spots from the first round and into a tie for 22nd.

Mimi Rhodes (74) and Siyun Liu (75) in in a tie for 34th place, Rachel Kuehn is tied for 40th after Saturday's 3-over 75, and Lauren Walsh is tied for 74th after a shooting even-par 72.

Stroke play will continue with Sunday's third round. The top 15 teams and top nine individuals not on an advancing team after Sunday's third round will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. After that, the top eight teams will compete in match play beginning Tuesday.