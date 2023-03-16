Demeara Hinds started the engine and Jewel Spear stepped on the gas as the Wake Forest women opened play in the WNIT with a 75-49 victory over Morgan State at Joel Coliseum on Thursday.

The Demon Deacons (17-16) were making their 10th postseason appearance and first under first-year coach Megan Gebbia.

Spear finished with 20 points. Hinds compiled a double-double with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Demon Deacons, who will play on Monday against Florida, which beat Wofford, 66-63, also on Thursday.

Wake Forest was coming off an inspiring run in the ACC women's tournament in Greensboro, where it beat Virginia and came from behind to stop Florida State before falling to Louisville and its intense defensive pressure.

Morgan State (17-12) came into the game off a loss in its opening action in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament, a 49-46 defeat by Maryland-Eastern Shore in Norfolk.

If not for Hinds, Wake Forest's slow start in the first quarter may have been a lot slower. She scored the first seven points for the Demon Deacons. When Spear's offense kicked in, Wake Forest had its first lead of the night at 12-10 on her driving layup at 3:35. Morgan State regained the lead and expanded it to 17-14 with 36 seconds left in the quarter on a short jumper by Sedayha Payne, but that would be its last basket until 4:51 left before halftime, when Gabrielle Johnson sank a 3-point shot.

"I felt like we started off a little slow, a little sluggish," Gebbia said. "We tried to press to get ourselves back into the intensity of game speed, which I think really helped us."

Hinds, 6 feet, 2 inches, tall said she tried to use that to get the team going against the Bears.

"I have an advantage because of my size and my strength and my physicality that I try to use to my advantage," Hinds said. "Sometimes, it can get the best of me. But today, I just tried to play my own game and play at my own speed. Our shots weren't really falling from the perimeter to start, so whatever I can do like getting the offensive board and put that key stuff like that, just trying to be the best I could be for the team at that point."

Wake Forest went on a 9-2 run to open the second period, aided by 3-pointers from Spear and Elise Williams. That gave it a 25-20 lead, and the Deacs held onto a 32-27 edge at the break.

Morgan State raced out of the locker room with a six-point burst to start the third quarter, claiming a 33-32 lead after converting a Wake Forest turnover into a jumper by Emily Jones with 8:38 left in the third quarter. From there, the Wake Forest defense took over.

The Deacs forced seven turnovers after committing two themselves to help Morgan State briefly take the lead. After a 3-pointer by Kaia Harrison and a Hinds follow shot, Wake Forest scored off turnovers on consecutive possessions by the Bears. Five more points from Spear capped a 14-2 run and built a 46-35 lead.

"Demeara started it," Spear said. "I finished it.

"Coaches just kept telling me to shoot some of my shots. I got good looks. I just couldn't make them at first, but I just trusted in my reps and just my teammates, honestly," she said. "They give me confidence, my coaches give me confidence in just letting it fly and believing it's going to go in."

Wake Forest, which led by as many as 28 late in the fourth quarter, got 10 points and six assists from Alyssa Andrews in 17 minutes.

Morgan State coach Ed Davis said his team got rattled in the final 10 minutes, both by Wake Forest and by themselves.

"I give them all the respect, but it's just that we rattled ourselves," Davis said. "We weren't patient. We've been patient for three quarters."

Payne scored 16, Charlene Shepherd had 11 before she fouled out and Ja'Niah Henson added 10 for the Bears.

PHOTOS: Wake Forest 75-49 over Morgan State in first round of WNIT