Wake's DeShields signs pro contract
Wake's DeShields signs pro contract

Michael DeShields, who missed Wake Forest's fall soccer season with an injury, has signed to play with the New England Revolution II of the United Soccer League.

DeShields, a fifth-year player, was one of the Deacons' top players in the past three seasons on the back line as a defender.

"I couldn't be happier for Michael," Coach Bobby Muuss said in a statement. "From the moment he stepped foot on the Wake Forest campus he has done nothing but improve as a player and is a tremendous leader. The way he dealt with the adversity he faced this season has been incredible."

During his five years with the Deacons, DeShields appeared in 60 games with 49 starts.

With DeShields in the lineup, the Deacons had 12 shutouts and outscored opponents 52-9.

