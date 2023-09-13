A Walkertown woman died Monday from injuries received during a Sept. 5 motor-vehicle accident in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department report Wednesday.

Charity Denise Eddleman, 52, of the 5000 block of McGee Road, was the driver of a 2018 Moped involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Transou and Yadkinville roads at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 5.

A preliminary report by the department's Traffic Enforcement Unit determined that Michael Vestal Noah, 54, of the 3000 block of Seal Drive of Pfafftown, was driving a 2023 Toyota vehicle east on Yadkinville Road when he attempted to make a left turn onto Transou Road.

Eddleman was traveling west on Yadkinville Road. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Eddleman was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist with critical injuries, while Noah did not receive any injuries.

Police said Eddleman's next of kin have been notified of her death.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the wreck.

It is the 22nd motor-vehicle fatality in Winston-Salem, compared with 15 through the same period in 2022.