WATCH: Journal reporter Wesley Young has a brief encounter outside the newsroom with - a groundhog?

A groundhog pays a brief visit with reporter Wesley Young outside of the Winston-Salem Journal on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A groundhog pays a brief visit with reporter Wesley Young outside of the Winston-Salem Journal on Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Thursday it is reviewing a social media post by a student who described a patient's inflammatory comments on gender identity.
Human remains were found in the car, which authorities believe Dedrick Bernard Smith, 26, was driving when he went missing.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
The rivalry game to end all rivalry games ended a career.
This is the city's 12th homicide in 2022.
The four men convicted of murdering Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, in 2002 are innocent and should be exonerated, an attorney for one of the men said in a motion filed last month in Forsyth Superior Court.
The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N…
Several readers have asked about Talitha Vickers, a news anchor at WXII, who has not been on the air in a while.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced multiple drug charges against two men who fled from Winston-Salem police on Friday and…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.