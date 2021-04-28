WATCH NOW: Details on Duke Energy helicopter crash
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dennis Leon Foster, 60, had been missing since October.
Ted's Kickin' Chicken has been a fixture in Pfafftown for 21 years
N.C. Leadership Academy, Atkins High School and Reagan High School are ranked among the top 50 high schools in North Carolina, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual survey. The schools also placed well among schools nationally.
Minister faces child pornography charge. Forsyth man is a senior pastor at First Baptist in Stanleyville.
A Forsyth County minister has been arrested and charged with having child pornography. T Elliott Welch has been senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Stanleyville since February 2020 and has a degree in religion, specializing in Youth Ministry, from Liberty University.
Forsyth County judge set bond for a Winston-Salem teenager at $200,000. The teenager, Alan Yair Benito-Oliva, is accused of shooting into a house 30 minutes before four of his co-defendants are alleged to have killed Glenn High School senior Jumil Dewann Robertson.
A man was shot in the arm Tuesday night on East Fifteenth Street, Winston-Salem police said.
The men's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, police said.
Wells Fargo closes another 24 branches, including one in Kings Mountain, as part of at least 522 altogether since the start of 2020.
A ‘heartbreaking’ mystery: Family holds out hope five years after Boone student goes missing; new age-progressed photo released
For five years, time has stood still for John Roberts. He has watched his son’s friends grow up, but for him, Martin is still 19 — frozen like a photograph, unchanging and youthful as the day he vanished.
A new site for Brunson Elementary? Crossnore offers to sell land to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have had trouble finding property to build a new Brunson Elementary School. One possible site is 17 acres at Crossnore School & Children's Home.