WATCH NOW: Fireworks after the Dash game and other July 4 scenes in Winston-Salem

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Three veteran restaurateurs have opened a new chicken concept in Kernersville. Brother Cluckers opened June 13 in a former Subway location at …
Q: Why is the Chick-fil-A in Kernersville closed? When will it reopen?
In what its creators call “a symbol of invasive hope,” a giant aluminum and stainless steel dandelion will soar 40 feet above Salem Parkway in…
Fourth of July celebrations in and around Winston-Salem, include:
On Thursday, Yadkin Riverkeeper responded to a homeowner off of High Rock Lake reporting what appeared to be either a fish kill or a harmful a…
A Wilkes County woman was arrested Monday after she led Winston-Salem police on a chase, and then crashed her car in eastern Yadkin County, au…
Fireworks to color the sky in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Greensboro
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss "civilian groups conducting self-initiated under…
Two Forsyth County women pleaded guilty Friday in unrelated embezzlement cases involving two local churches, authorities said.
Nearly a week later, police are releasing more details about a bizarre incident at Target, saying for the first time that someone was actually…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.