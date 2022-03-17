WATCH NOW: How much should you worry about the latest COVID variant?

Be the first to know
Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.
About 160 local officials joined NASA, the U.S. Space Command and other agencies last month in a simulated scenario that put Winston-Salem in the crosshairs of a potentially destructive asteroid speeding toward Earth.
Wells Fargo plans to close downtown Winston-Salem branch
The program at Forsyth Tech is paid for with a mix of public and private dollars. The public money comes from federal COVID relief dollars.
After eight months of uncertainty, a company executive says he plans to develop a mining operation with a fully exposed, 61-acre extraction pit just a few hundred yards from West Yadkin Elementary School.
Nighttime drivers on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County need to be aware of lanes closing for ongoing road and bridge rehabilitation projects.
The 23-9 Demon Deacons will take on Towson at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum
Forsyth County is considering a new plan for an event center that would site the building on a tract of nearly 200 acres that the county owns …
SAM was recently contacted by a reader who said workers at the Bojangles restaurant at University Parkway and Northwest Boulevard may have dis…
Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack.
