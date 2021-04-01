WATCH NOW: 'I'm opting out,' Roy Williams says as he announces retirement

Roy Williams pulled few punches. Some of our favorite quotes from the UNC coach:
“He's Michael Jordan. He can say anything he dadgum wants to.”
March 2017, referring to Jordan’s "ceiling is the roof” comment at halftime of a Duke-Carolina basketball game.
"I feel like that's a bunch of BS. By golly, if you want to be a basketball player, be that. If you're going to be afraid, come over there and sit down.”
Feb. 2010 after a loss to Boston College
"I've tried to be a psychologist for half a year. Now you've got to get it done."
Also Feb. 2010 after a loss to Boston College
"I have no idea what the crap that is. I know if you work your butt off and you win, your brand is a hell of a lot better than it is if you don't win and get your butt beat."
June 2012, in acknowledging how important Harrison Barnes considered personal branding
“… Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a blankety blank where the hell they put it. If they put it in Siberia, I’m going to try to go play. If they put it in Owen High School in Black Mountain, Swannanoa Valley, I’m going to try our best to go out and play.”
March 2014, in response to questions about future ACC Tournament locations
"I love being with my buddies and my family, but if it's time to work, it would bother me like crazy if somebody else was out there recruiting, for example, and I wasn't. It would bother me a great deal if somebody was watching tape and I wasn't. So, probably a little wacko."
Upon election to the Naismith Hall of Fame
“You've got to win some games like this that are a little uglier than you like, but we've got a pretty dog-gone good basketball team that took a good shot from a good team and still got a win.”
Jan. 2009, after the Tar Heels dispatched of the Wolf Pack 84-61
"Whoever's facing us, I'm going to want down in my soul to beat them.”
March 2011, after beating Clemson to earn a spot in the ACC championship game
"I've always said things are better when the ball goes in the basket."
Feb. 9, 2011 after a loss to Duke
“All that is a bunch of horse (expletive). In the ACC, you get to play everybody, some of them two, some of them one.”
March 10, 2016, asked about Tar Heels’ ACC schedule, widely believed to be one of the easiest paths with the unbalanced ACC slate of games.
“We’ve won some games by not calling timeout. One player said if you call timeout, I’m going to panic. And that’s a hell of a lot more important to me than anything you guys say …”
March 2017, as Williams spoke to reporters on his legendary reluctance to call a timeout
“The Carolina basketball family is the strongest that’s ever been, that ever will be, and anybody else can do what they want to do, but I know that ours is the best and the strongest ever Now, somebody ask another question about the game, and I’ll talk to you.”
Dec. 2019, after winning the 879th game of his career
“Nowhere near; not in the same freaking universe.”
Jan. 2019, when asked if his team was close to where he wanted them to be
“We're not a very good basketball team if we've only got three guys that can make a shot.”
Nov. 2019, after a win against UNC Wilmington in a game that saw three players carry the offense
“I’ve seen some really good players, and he’s got a chance to be one of the best I’ve ever seen. But I also know when good players stink and that was him about half the game.”
Nov. 2019, after Cole Anthony went 4-of-14 with four turnovers
“Well if I’d known we were going to lose … I wouldn’t have scheduled that. Come on. We can’t operate in damn hindsight. God all mighty. If you’d told me we were going to lose, hell yeah, we wouldn’t have played the game. If you’d told me we were going to beat the Lakers, I’d have scheduled them. Carolina fans, they’re not that dumb. If they are, I got no answer for them.”
Feb. 24, 2021, asked by a journalist what he would say to fans about whether it made sense to schedule Marquette